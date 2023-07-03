Richmond braces for extreme heat, cooling station set to open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, tons of people made it outside, despite aggressive heat and humidity.

Experts warn that temperatures in Central Virginia can pose a bigger risk than one may think.

With heat index values near or above 100 degrees, it can be especially dangerous for vulnerable groups such as young children, pregnant women, elderly people and those with medical conditions.

The City of Richmond announced Monday afternoon it will open a cooling station on July 4 at City Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Richmond Public Libraries will also be open for people to cool down from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The city also offers cooling assistance services for elderly people and those unable to afford air conditioning.

Even with the active heat threat Monday, plenty of people were out and about in Richmond.

“I knew it was only going to get hotter today, so I decided to just come out as soon as I could this morning,” said Gianni Puglielli as he loaded up his bike.

For some, the rising temperatures are putting a damper on the extended holiday weekend.

“It’s super muggy and sticky outside,” Puglielli said. “I’ll probably be inside most of the day after this. Just taking it easy.”

Experts urge everyone to use caution when outdoors, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade and air conditioning.

“I’m wearing a tank top, and we’re all just wearing sunscreen as much as we can,” said Ian Carlson while feeding the birds.

Carlson ventured out for the day with friends, but it wasn’t long before they had to find a way to cool off.

“I’m really, really sweaty,” he said. “We’re about to head to the river right now!”

Thomas Washington took his dog for a brief walk before the heat became too much.

“Stay cool if you can; it won’t take much for you to pass out,” Washington said. “We’re gonna go home and just take it easy.”

Aggressive heat can be especially dangerous for pets. Animal experts say to bring them inside where it is cooler and give them plenty of water.

