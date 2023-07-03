Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Hottest Day of the week with scattered strong to severe late day storms

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heat and a storm chance
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the hottest day of the year so far and a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near or above 100°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for southeastern Virginia where it will be the hottest. A few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening are possible. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 30%) Storm window is 4-11pm but peak RVA chance is around 7pm.

Independence Day: Partly sunny, humid and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. *Verified* best weather day of the week for the lowest rain chance and slightly lower humidity. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered late-day showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

