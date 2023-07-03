Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have identified a man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

On July 1, officers were called to an apartment complex on Chamberlayne Avenue for a wellness check just before 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Raymond Byers, 58, of Richmond, inside the apartment shot to death.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

