Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July. (Source: KMGH/BRIGHTFLIGHT DRONE SHOWS/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for a heat index near or above 100 degrees and potential...
First Alert Weather Day: Upgraded to level 3 out of 5 enhanced severe risk
Preparation continues for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend Friday, June 30,...
NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Heavy traffic is expected on Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.
Heavy traffic expected near fairgrounds for 4th of July celebration

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
One of Kevin Spacey’s accusers describes the Oscar-winning actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator to avoid
It’s not just fun Richmond Police want you have to this Fourth of July. They also want you to...
Celebratory gunfire down in Richmond, police warn about gun thefts from cars
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Man found shot to death inside Richmond apartment