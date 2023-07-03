Fighting with David: A Strasburg man’s journey to recovery with his town by his side

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Strasburg man is raffling off his pickup truck to raise money for a new handicap van. For David Woodson it’s just the latest step in his journey to recovery with his community by his side.

“It’s a sacrifice for me to let it go but also me driving again and maybe going back to school to get reeducated so I can go back to work would be a very big plus for me,” said David who lives in Strasburg.

Three years ago David was in a terrible car accident on his way to work and broke his neck, becoming paralyzed.

“I had to get a debridement and ended up on my back for about a year. I was bed ridden so I pretty much lost all my muscle,” said David.

In the years since David has been working nonstop to rehab and the Strasburg community has been there to support him every step of the way.

“When you help somebody and you get behind them and you lift them up when they’re at the hardest part of their life, they become an example, they become positive and they become the one that everybody wants to follow because you lifted them up when they needed it,” said Kent Cammack, a close friend of David’s and a member of the Fighting with David group.

During his latest stay at the Sheppard Center for Rehabilitation in Atlanta, Georgia, David learned to drive a hand power car and was able to get behind the wheel for the first time in three years.

“The first time I ever drove was in downtown rush hour Atlanta traffic on Peach Tree. If anyone has ever been on there they’ll know it’s about the scariest thing in the world. It was quite an experience but now I’ve gotten approved to drive,” said David.

David has come a long way from when he first began rehabbing with his brother.

“We started on the front porch of my aunt’s house with a broom stick, that’s all we had, and I worked really hard, and I continue to work really hard. I’ve just been really blessed with the town and my friend Kent Cammack here, and all the people that have helped me out,” he said.

Over the last three years people in Strasburg have rallied around David with support. The Fighting with David Facebook group now has over 1,000 members and has grown into a force for positive change.

“It’s become an amazing pay it forward. We helped somebody with a ramp and then they passed it on. We’re building different things and it’s snowballing, its people helping people,” said Cammack.

For David it’s been a way not only to receive help but also to help others in the community.

“I want people to see people helping each other. We’re supposed to show by example in going out and helping people, just because I’m in a wheelchair doesn’t mean I can’t help people. I can talk, that’s a gift that I have,” said David. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who I’ve given a lending ear and it helped their whole day out and made their day better. So, it’s just about talking to people and helping people when you can.”

In addition to fundraising and supporting David the group has helped another man in need get a handicapped van, and David has passed along some of his handicap equipment on to other quadriplegics in need around Virginia. The group has also helped installed handicap ramps in Strasburg.

“Our goal ultimately is to get the whole town to be accessible. So, we’ve done some ramps, we’ve helped people locally, but we’ve also done ramps on the main street. We could be the first town in the country where every single facility is accessible, wouldn’t that be amazing?” said Cammack.

David is now ready to take the next step in his journey. He is currently selling raffle tickets for his well-conditioned 1989 Ford F-150 and also plans to sell his current handicapped van to raise money to purchase a new van that will allow him to begin driving again, opening up a whole new world of possibilities.

“To retire at 36 is just not me and I got to go back to work, I want to work I want to provide. I’m thinking of going back to school and maybe being a teacher or maybe being a councilor, just something where I can really help people,” said David.

The cost of a hand peddled handicap van is around $80,000 to $100,000 brand new and anywhere between $26,000 and $46,000 used. David is selling a total of 200 raffle tickets for his truck at $50 each.

You can purchase them in person with cash or through David’s Help Hope Live page here. You can also donate or purchase a raffle ticket through the following accounts: Cash app: $davidwooodson, PayPal: saprilia03@gmail.com, and Venmo: @siska-aprilia.

