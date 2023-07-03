Celebratory gunfire down in Richmond, police warn about gun thefts from cars

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s not just fun Richmond Police want you have to this Fourth of July. They also want you to be mindful of your safety at that celebration.

“Cause people you know, break into vehicles, take firearms, looking for firearms, especially at large events where there are a bunch of cars around,” said Major Ronnie Armstead, Richmond Police Dept.

Unlocked cars is a persistent problem. The department is already dealing with hundreds of reported stolen guns from cars this year alone. So when you are out, lock your car doors.

“Check it again to make sure they’re lock. Go back and check your knobs to make sure they’re locked,” said Major Armstead.

Police are also reporting a steady decrease in the number of random gunfire cases during the Independence Day holiday.

We saw an all time high for those calls back in 2018 with 85 reports. Last year, during the holiday police received 54 calls for gunfire. Police say people are getting the message that it’s dangerous.

“It can cause somebody to get hurt, cause somebody any type of injury. Property damage, you know, people’s cars, roofs, residents, businesses. So it just causes a lot of injuries, a lot of property damage, a round goes in the air and then comes back down,” said Major Armstead.

Here’s how it can be dangerous on any holiday.

On New Year’s Eve in 2019, a random bullet shatter the sunroof of a rideshare driver... while he was traveling on Interstate 64 near Laburnum Avenue.

And just minutes into 2020, La-tiyah Hood, a 28-year-old mother of two was fatally shot at a North Avenue home, as a group of people celebrated by shooting guns into the air.

Police also say their stepped up DUI patrols continue through Independence Day. So don’t drink and drive.

