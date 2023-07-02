Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid with daily afternoon thunderstorm chances through this week.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near 100°. Breezy southerly winds 5-15 mph with 20-25 gusts. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms with hail and gusty damaging winds are possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near 100°. A few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening are possible. Thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny, humid and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a late-day isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

