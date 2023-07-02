Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hospital Transparency Law now in effect in VA

Hospital Transparency Law
Hospital Transparency Law(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have to go to the hospital or have a procedure done, you’re probably thinking you’ll have to pay a lot but you aren’t sure how much. Well now, this Hospital Price Transparency Law forces hospitals to put all of their prices online. An advocate for patients’ rights said this is a game changer for people in need of care.

“This bill is a huge win for Virginia. Price transparency is transformative,” said the founder and chair of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, Cynthia Fisher.

The next time you have to get a procedure done, do your own research – go to a few different hospital websites to find a price that best fits your budget! As of July first, all hospitals in Virginia have to show the cost of all of their services, thanks to the hospital price transparency bill.

“This shifts the power to the patients. When we can see prices, for the first time we can protect ourselves from the egregious price gouged over charges,” said Fisher.

Not only have millions of patients been overcharged in the past but also been required to pay a certain way.

If you pay with cash for your visit, you’ll pay 40% less than if you were to pay with a card. Fisher said this new law could change lives for people who let their financial anxiety prevent them from seeking treatment.

“So many people in Virginia have been harmed and financially ruined by our healthcare systems both hospitals and insurance companies who have taken them to court and put them in absolute financial ruin,” she said.

Hospital Price Transparency has been a federal law for 2 years but according to the latest compliance report from the patients’ rights advocate group, only 28 % of Virginia hospitals are complying. Fisher said you can do something about it as a patient.

“Write the CEO or Chief Financial Officer and demand them or go elsewhere,” Fisher said.

According to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare website – hospitals could be subject to monetary penalties if they don’t comply.

The hospitals in VA that ARE fully complying:

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital
  • Lonesome Pine Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Smyth County Community Hospital
  • Sovah Health – Danville
  • Sovah Health - Martinsville
  • UVA University Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center
  • VHC Health
  • Winchester Medical Center

The hospitals in VA that are NOT fully complying:

  • Bon Secours - Southampton Memorial Center
  • Bon Secours - Southern Virginia Medical Center Bon Secours - Southside Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View Campus Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Clinch Valley Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski
  • LewisGale Hospital Alleghany
  • LewisGale Hospital Montgomery
  • LewisGale Medical Center
  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Parham Doctors’ Hospital
  • Rappahannock General Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Retreat Doctors Hospital
  • Richmond Community Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Saint Mary’s Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • StoneSprings Hospital Center
  • TriCities Hospital
  • Twin County Regional Hospital
  • Wythe County Community Hospital



