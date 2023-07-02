Heavy traffic expected near fairgrounds for 4th of July celebration

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Heavy traffic is expected on Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Fourth of July celebrations are happening all across the city, and traffic is expected to increase near holiday events.

Motorists are asked to expect heavy traffic and delays near Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 4, due to a fireworks display during Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July Celebration.

Traffic is expected to increase at 4:30 p.m., motorists are advised of the following instructions and road closures:

  • Motorists who don’t plan to attend the event should avoid the fairgrounds area, including Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive, between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Gates will open at 5 p.m.
  • Motorists attending the event must enter the fairgrounds from Krause Road.
  • Courthouse Road will be open to northbound traffic only. The road will be closed to southbound traffic beginning at 4 p.m.
  • After the event, motorists parked in lots along Courthouse Road will exit the fairgrounds northbound on Courthouse Road and turn right onto Iron Bridge Road. Motorists parked in lots along Government Center Parkway will exit the area on Krause Road and turn left or right onto Iron Bridge Road.

