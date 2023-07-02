First Alert Weather Day: High heat and severe storm potential Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for two reasons across central and southern Virginia:

1. It will likely be the hottest day of the year so far with the heat index (feels like temperature) near or above 100° during the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Sussex, Greensville, Brunswick, Mathews, Gloucester and Surry counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday where the hottest temperatures are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s, and it could feel like near 107° for a time Monday afternoon in that area. The rest of central Virginia will also be exceedingly hot and humid, with a heat index near or above 100° in RVA.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for heat index values up to 107 degrees across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Use caution when outdoors, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade and air conditioning on Monday. Sunscreen is a must if spending any length of time outside. Also make sure to bring your pets inside where it is cooler and give them plenty of water.

2. Strong to severe storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours Monday in the 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. time frame.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed central and southern Virginia in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms.

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk includes all of central and southern Virginia on Monday.

Unlike the last several days when storms were few and far between, we think coverage of potentially strong to severe storms will be greater late Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Any of the storms that develop could have damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and downpours. If you have any outdoor plans, remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning are the primary concerns with any severe storms on Monday.

