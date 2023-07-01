Staying safe this holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Celebrating a holiday in the summer can be dangerous. Patient First’s get busier each holiday and a physician told NBC12 the most common injuries seen during the Fourth of July.

“{It} probably would be I would say sunburns, people over did it in the sun and underestimated the power of the ultraviolet light because even when it is cloudy you can still get burned outdoors,” said Douglas Powell, a staff physician at Patient First in Chester.

Independence Day is during one of the hottest months of the year – July. Since it’s a federal holiday, a lot of people take long weekends to celebrate the nation’s freedom. Each year, celebrations can turn bad, quickly… especially if you’re outside in the summer sun. With the summer sun comes a higher chance of getting sunburnt, dehydrated or even experiencing heat exhaustion. Powell explains some clear signs you’re dehydrated and could soon become exhausted.

“You just feel really dizzy, your heart might be racing, you know if you’ve gotten a little too dry or you could be sweating profusely,” he said.

Another important factor when celebrating this year is the air quality. The air quality has been dangerous recently due to the Canadian wildfires, and although the smoke has settled some, Powell says it’s still important to check the numbers.

“Keep in mind the air quality” “that’s going to be more impactful with asthma or emphysema” “so they would want to limit exposure outdoors when the air quality is above 101, below that should generally be safe,” he said.

Data and tips from the state’s Emergency Department can be found here.

