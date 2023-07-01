Your Money with Carlson Financial
Several cars damaged after warehouse fire in Stafford County

The Stafford County Fire department responded to the 00 block of Le Way near McWhirt Loop.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Fire Department is investigating after an intense warehouse fire burned several unoccupied vehicles.

Authorities were called to report a fire along Banks Ford Parkway at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. Fire engines were on the way to the scene when the address was changed to the 00 block of Le Way near McWhirt Loop.

Firefighters arrived to find several cars and a single-story industrial warehouse on fire, with flames coming from the front of the building.

As fire crews attempted to contain the blaze, more fire vented through the roof, triggering a second alarm that called for more help at the scene.

With help from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, and the Fauquier Fire and Rescue Department, the fire was under control within an hour.

A total of 18 vehicles and one all-terrain vehicle were damaged as a result of the fire. There were no occupants at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

