Saturday Forecast: Humid with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazy skies linger today, our air quality continues to improve.

Saturday: Hazy, partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm with gusty damaging winds and hail is possible. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near 100°. A few showers and storms possible late in the day and evening. Severe thunderstorms with hail and gusty damaging winds are possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index values near 100°. An isolated shower and storm in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny, humid and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a late-day isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.