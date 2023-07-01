Police: Broad Street shooting leaves 1 person wounded

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting that wounded one person in the VCU area.

On Friday, June 30, at approximately 11:13 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W Broad Street for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

