Police: Broad Street shooting leaves 1 person wounded
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting that wounded one person in the VCU area.
On Friday, June 30, at approximately 11:13 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W Broad Street for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
