Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.(WWE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov has died at age 54.

His family says he died Friday of natural causes.

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a “tragic ring accident” while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.

Nevertheless, family members say Drozdov maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest, even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Drozdov was known as both “Puke” and “Droz” in the ring.

The WWE says he was a “gifted athlete” well before wrestling.

Drozdov played football at the University of Maryland before short stints in the NFL where he played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Holt's loved ones held a vigil for the teen Thursday night.
Vigil held for Henrico teen allegedly killed by friend
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89

Latest News

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado woman who wants to create a wedding website, but...
Supreme Court sides with business excluding same-sex couples
Americans react to SCOTUS rulings, more cases to be taken up
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
Youths clash with French police and loot in 4th night of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
Suspect in custody after shooting in Petersburg