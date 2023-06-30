Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Millions of people will hit the roads and skies this Fourth of July weekend after a turbulent week of flight cancellations and delays.
- The U.S. Supreme Court rejects using race in college admissions. The court struck down affirmative action programs saying they violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
- Starting tomorrow, a number of new laws will take effect.
- Richmond Animal Care and Control will reopen this weekend after dealing with a canine flu outbreak.
- Today’s weather consists of hazy skies in the morning and possible evening showers and storms. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.