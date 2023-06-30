Virginia students and organizations prepare for aftermath of student debt relief decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Supreme Court ruled President Biden’s student loan relief plan unconstitutional Friday.

Many Richmond students say they are disappointed, but not surprised.

Several groups are working to keep borrowers on track with education plans and letting people know there are options available.

“College is not cheap at all, so hearing that it wasn’t really going to be a thing or is getting shut down, I think that disappointed a whole lot of people, especially from the Richmond area,” said Evyn Preston, a student at Louisiana State University.

Preston just wrapped up her freshman year at LSU. She’s from Richmond and taking out loans for her out-of-state tuition.

“It’s definitely going to be harder to find the funding and stuff to be able to make the decisions that I want,” Preston said.

She’s been working with the group “Partnership for the Future” to help with her collegiate path.

“We mostly work with African American and students of color, most of who are low-income and first in their families, said Dionne Henderson, chief executive officer of Partnership for the Future. “And unfortunately, student loan debt is heavily burdened by African American females, actually. So for me, it was a huge thing to not provide some debt relief for students.”

The group was anticipating this ruling, though and is prepared to help students who may have been relying on some debt relief. The program helps high school and college students as well as those who have already graduated.

“We steer students to those schools that we know will have low to no debt, or we make sure that we work with them to develop aggressive scholarship packages,” Henderson said.

Robert Farrington, chief executive officer of the College Investor, says the Supreme Court decision won’t change much as the COVID-19 plan that paused loans was going to resume soon either way.

“Student loan repayment is going to restart this fall in September, so borrowers just need to plan to start repaying their loans,” Farrington said. “However, borrowers should also remember there are still a lot of student loan forgiveness programs out there that they could qualify for.”

Henderson helps students find those programs in the Richmond area, though she also recommends students talk to banks.

“They already have some courses and some free materials around how to manage your money and also self-advocate,” Henderson said.

Henderson says even with loans, she encourages students to go to college to try to increase the amount of money they will make later in life. She wants to assure everyone has that opportunity, no matter their financial or family position, which is why she is doing this work. She does not want the fear of loans to deter people from getting an education, so Partnership for the Future is ready to help now.

Henderson is offering finance workshops to help students find a plan that works for them. She anticipates there will be one in the fall because that is when the impact of the ruling will really sink in.

For more information, visit Partnership for the Future’s website and follow the group on social media.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.