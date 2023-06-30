Vigil held for Henrico teen allegedly killed by friend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends gathered in front of Front Porch Cafe Thursday evening to remember the life of 16-year-old Markell “Muggy” Holt was shot and killed inside his home earlier this month.

Just after midnight on June 21, Henrico police were called to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle for a shooting.

That’s where they found Holt with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“They’re [the family] hurting. The day it happened, they were getting to lay to rest her grandfather, and to allow someone in your house and feed them and wake up to your son being shot is traumatic,” Leon Dangerfield, Holts’s cousin, said.

According to Holt’s family, one of his friends asked to spend the night at his home Tuesday night.

Holt’s mom said she questioned it because they had to go to a relative’s funeral the following day but allowed it.

“I guess around 12:25ish, they [the family] heard a pop and ran out the door to the front door open,” Dangerfield said. “They didn’t see anything, but when they go to look into the room, they see the scene of their son.”

Police arrested one teen shortly after, but they are currently only charged with possessing a gun.

The Highland Springs High School student had three other siblings, but his family said there will forever be a hole in their hearts.

“Fortunately, some people have the chance to hug their child again or their who is affected by gun violence, but they’ll never get that from him,” Dangerfield said. “They have other siblings, but it’s not Muggy.”

More than a week later, the family said they can’t sleep in their own home anymore.

“Now imagine having to go in and clean your apartment where your child was just murdered,” Dangerfield said. “It’s bad enough that you have to wake up every day and that one child is gone, but then to have to go and clean up that mess from the scene and have to live in that house. That’s a whole other issue.”

Holt was the fourth juvenile shot in East Henrico in a month.

His family is asking the violence to stop.

“Where did we go wrong? Where did we go wrong,” Dangerfield said. “Our youth is running crazy that’s the purpose of our foundation is to try and redirect them to better decision making. Redirect them into helping one another. We can’t keep going like this.”

A funeral service will be held for Holt this Monday at Shiloh Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

