Utility rate increase starts July 1 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond residents will soon pay more for utilities as new rates go into effect on July 1.

The utility rate changes were passed by Richmond City Council on May 8 and will go into effect on the first utility bills customers receive in July.

“The effective and consistent delivery of quality gas and water services requires substantial programs to protect methods of supply, and regular investments for aging infrastructure to enhance service quality and service delivery,” wrote Department of Public Utilities Senior Director April Bingham.

The DPU projects that the increases will cost the average customer approximately $8.70 more per month.

For natural gas, there will be a 3.3% rate increase in customer charges for all natural gas customer classes. That comes out to about $2.24 more per month for the average customer.

A typical water customer using 6 CCFs (1 CCF equals 100 cubic feet or 7.48 gallons) of water will see an increase of $1.55 on their overall water bill. For wastewater, a customer using 6 CCFs of wastewater will see a $4.40 increase on that bill.

Stormwater rates, which are based on the amount of surface area that cannot absorb water within a property, are flat fees. Typical residents will see a 51-cent increase in their monthly bill. Here are the sizes and fees associated with single-family residences:

Tier 1 (1,000 or fewer square feet of impervious area) will pay $2.92 per month

Tier 2 (1,001 to 2,000 square feet of impervious area) will pay $5.36 per month

Tier 3 (2,001 to 3,000 square feet of impervious area) will pay $8.71 per month

Tier 4 (3,001 to 4,000 square feet of impervious area) will pay $12.42 per month

Tier 5 (4,001 square feet or more of impervious area) will pay $18.01 per month

DPU offers a number of financial assistance programs for those in need. Here are some of the current programs:

PromisePay Payment Plans- PromisePay offers a variety of flexible payment plans for customers who are behind on their bills. More information can be found PromisePay offers a variety of flexible payment plans for customers who are behind on their bills. More information can be found here

LIHWAP- The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is a temporary federally funded program that is being administered through the Virginia Department of Social Services. Households eligible for LIHWAP assistance must have a past-due balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size. For more information, visit this The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is a temporary federally funded program that is being administered through the Virginia Department of Social Services. Households eligible for LIHWAP assistance must have a past-due balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size. For more information, visit this website

MetroCare Water, Heat and Water Conservation Programs- These bill payment assistance programs provide funds to eligible families and individuals who are having trouble paying their primary heating bills due to financial difficulty.

SeniorCare Program- This program offers assistance to those 65 years of age or older and offers multiple benefits.

Equal Monthly Payment Plan- The EMPP budget plan spreads your annual gas bill over 12 months. The estimated monthly payment is based on the previous year’s natural gas usage.

For a full list of options and for more information, visit DPU’s website.

