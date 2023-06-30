St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are sold out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are now sold out.

Thank you, Central Virginia, for making this happen and making a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out. Watch NBC12 on July 13 to see if you've won! (St. Jude)

The Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

HOME FEATURES

An estimated 1900 square feet of living space

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

2-car garage and second-floor deck

Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets

Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café

First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath

Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

ADDITIONAL PRIZES

In addition to the home giveaway on July 13, prizes will also be drawn for:

A $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation (for tickets sold through April 21)

A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (for tickets sold through May 19)

A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (for tickets sold through June 16)

