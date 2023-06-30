Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are sold out

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.(StyleCraft Homes)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are now sold out.

Thank you, Central Virginia, for making this happen and making a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out. Watch NBC12 on July 13 to see...
Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have sold out. Watch NBC12 on July 13 to see if you've won!(St. Jude)

The Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

HOME FEATURES

  • An estimated 1900 square feet of living space
  • 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • 2-car garage and second-floor deck
  • Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
  • Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
  • First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
  • Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

ADDITIONAL PRIZES

In addition to the home giveaway on July 13, prizes will also be drawn for:

  • A $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation (for tickets sold through April 21)
  • A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (for tickets sold through May 19)
  • A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (for tickets sold through June 16)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport interruptions persist for a fourth straight day.
Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child
McDaniel Rucker IV’s daughter, Meghan Williams, said her dad was known as Dan and was the best...
Family remembers the life of 71-year-old who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
LAST CHANCE: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are running out
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are nearly sold out
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
Time is running out to get a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Whitten Brothers Interview
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Whitten Brothers honored to join again