St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are sold out
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are now sold out.
Thank you, Central Virginia, for making this happen and making a difference in the lives of children with cancer.
The Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.
This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.
HOME FEATURES
- An estimated 1900 square feet of living space
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
- 2-car garage and second-floor deck
- Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
- Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
- First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
- Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace
ADDITIONAL PRIZES
In addition to the home giveaway on July 13, prizes will also be drawn for:
- A $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation (for tickets sold through April 21)
- A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (for tickets sold through May 19)
- A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (for tickets sold through June 16)
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.