Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Police investigating shooting in Petersburg

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as there is currently a heavy police presence.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as there is currently a heavy police presence.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place at the 2100 block of S. Crater Road in Petersburg.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as there is currently a heavy police presence.

To submit a tip regarding the ongoing investigation, visit www.p3tips.com or download the P3tips app to your phone. Crimesolvers can also be reached at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12.com for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport interruptions persist for a fourth straight day.
Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
McDaniel Rucker IV’s daughter, Meghan Williams, said her dad was known as Dan and was the best...
Family remembers the life of 71-year-old who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

UrgentVet recently opened clinics in Midlothian and Short Pump, and a third will soon open in...
New UrgentVet facilities aim to meet community’s pet needs
Mackey’s parents never received that apology, and 10 years later, the case is still wide open.
Brendon Mackey: 10 years later
There were far fewer delays at the airport Friday night.
No major problems at RIC ahead of Fourth of July weekend
Many Richmond students say they are disappointed, but not surprised.
Virginia students and organizations prepare for aftermath of student debt relief decision