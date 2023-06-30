Police investigating shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place at the 2100 block of S. Crater Road in Petersburg.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as there is currently a heavy police presence.

To submit a tip regarding the ongoing investigation, visit www.p3tips.com or download the P3tips app to your phone. Crimesolvers can also be reached at (804) 861-1212.

