No major problems at RIC ahead of Fourth of July weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Travelers braved long lines and even longer waits at airports as cancellations and delays continue to mount.

United Airlines passengers are bearing the brunt of the problems, but according to FlightAware on Friday night, there were far fewer delays and cancellations at Richmond International Airport.

“I got worried because, you know, they had the Canada fire smoke that was stopping travels, but then I got lucky there too and made it here okay, so I think we will probably be safe going home,” traveler Deborah Holloway said.

It was a long day for Holloway, starting with an early flight from Cincinnati to New York, then to Richmond to pick up her grandson so they can spend July 4 together.

Holloway and other travelers are thankful it was smooth sailing Friday, with no major issues getting into RIC.

“With the weather, it was kind of rough,” said Chris Gibbs. “I got there hours later than I anticipated, but coming back today was no problem.”

Gibbs just made it back after taking a business trip to Atlanta. He was one of the millions who were left stranded at the airport earlier this week.

“I saw that it was delayed, and I tried to rebook my flight, and those were going super fast, so I didn’t really have a chance, so I just ended up booking for the next morning,” Gibbs said.

But others weren’t so lucky. Chad Duncan spent 10 hours at Richmond’s airport trying to get his kids to Disney.

“The storm happened,” Duncan said. “So we sat on the airplane for almost an hour, and then we finally took off sometime right around 11 and landed in Orlando close to 1 a.m.”

Duncan has advice for those planning to fly for the holiday weekend.

“You have to be patient,” Duncan said. “You have to be calm, cool and collected. When someone gets fired up, you know, whether it be at an airport, a restaurant or whatever it is, you’re not going to get very far with that. You need to be patient and kind to everyone around you and have fun.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.