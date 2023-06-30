Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

New UrgentVet facilities aim to meet community’s pet needs

3 UrgentVet locations soon to be in the Richmond area
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are urgent care centers for humans... and now there are urgent care centers for your pet.

UrgentVet recently opened clinics in Midlothian and Short Pump, and a third will soon open in Carytown.

“If the emergency hospitals are inundated with hospitalized cases or super emergent cases, there’s nowhere for anyone to go,” said Miranda Mangum, the practice manager at Midlothian.

She is already surprised by the demand.

“It was supposed to be a gentle entrance into the community, and the community was like, you’re here, oh my gosh, this is amazing we’re coming now,” Mangum said.

UrgentVet advertises itself as an affordable alternative to the emergency vet and a good option during the evening and on weekends, especially.

“It’s an incredible experience to know we’re providing something the community needs, and they don’t have to travel an hour or two hours away to find somewhere for their pet,” Mangum said.

UrgentVet enters the Richmond market amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Mangum says facilities like this are a great resource to help ease the vets’ workload.

“UrgentVet is amazing for what it is doing with bridging that gap between general care and the ER, and it provides that after-hours care this community desperately needs; the overall Midlothian Greater Richmond area, all of it, it’s so short on veterinarian facilities,” Mangum said.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can save your spot ahead of time online.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport interruptions persist for a fourth straight day.
Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child
McDaniel Rucker IV’s daughter, Meghan Williams, said her dad was known as Dan and was the best...
Family remembers the life of 71-year-old who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia

Latest News

Mackey’s parents never received that apology, and 10 years later, the case is still wide open.
Brendon Mackey: 10 years later
There were far fewer delays at the airport Friday night.
No major problems at RIC ahead of Fourth of July weekend
Many Richmond students say they are disappointed, but not surprised.
Virginia students and organizations prepare for aftermath of student debt relief decision
Virginia students and organizations prepare for aftermath of student debt relief decision