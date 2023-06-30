New UrgentVet facilities aim to meet community’s pet needs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are urgent care centers for humans... and now there are urgent care centers for your pet.

UrgentVet recently opened clinics in Midlothian and Short Pump, and a third will soon open in Carytown.

“If the emergency hospitals are inundated with hospitalized cases or super emergent cases, there’s nowhere for anyone to go,” said Miranda Mangum, the practice manager at Midlothian.

She is already surprised by the demand.

“It was supposed to be a gentle entrance into the community, and the community was like, you’re here, oh my gosh, this is amazing we’re coming now,” Mangum said.

UrgentVet advertises itself as an affordable alternative to the emergency vet and a good option during the evening and on weekends, especially.

“It’s an incredible experience to know we’re providing something the community needs, and they don’t have to travel an hour or two hours away to find somewhere for their pet,” Mangum said.

UrgentVet enters the Richmond market amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Mangum says facilities like this are a great resource to help ease the vets’ workload.

“UrgentVet is amazing for what it is doing with bridging that gap between general care and the ER, and it provides that after-hours care this community desperately needs; the overall Midlothian Greater Richmond area, all of it, it’s so short on veterinarian facilities,” Mangum said.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can save your spot ahead of time online.

