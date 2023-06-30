Henrico Police Animal Shelter reopens after rise in animal infections

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police Animal Shelter is back open after seeing a rise in infections that could lead to canine flu.

“During this time, animals were tested for canine influenza after several were found to have respiratory infections. Thankfully, test results have come back negative,” Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said.

The animal shelter closed for a week out of an abundance of caution.

Henrico Police said the animals currently infected are in quarantine until they are better.

In Richmond, RACC temporarily closed its doors to combat canine flu in its shelter.

Christie Chipps-Peters with RACC said it will reopen on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.