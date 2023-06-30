Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico installing permanent roundabouts off Horsepen Road

Construction on four new roundabouts in Henrico County will begin on July 7.
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Construction on four new roundabouts near the Charles Glen and Crestview subdivisions off Horsepen Road will begin on July 7.

Henrico County is replacing four temporary roundabouts in the two West End neighborhoods with permanent ones. The intersections, located on Miami Avenue between Charles Street and Wake Forest Drive, will be closed at different times throughout the summer for construction.

On July 7, all four temporary roundabouts will be removed, and the intersections will be milled. Detours will be in place to guide drivers around the construction zones.

The Charles Street and Dartmouth Avenue intersection and the Miami Avenue and Wake Forest Drive intersection will both close on July 10 or July 11 for two to three weeks while crews work.

The intersection at Miami Avenue and Charles Street will close the week of July 24, followed by the intersection at Wake Forest Drive and Dartmouth Avenue the week of Aug. 7.

All intersections will receive ADA-accessible crosswalks and ramps. Construction is expected to be completed by Aug. 18.

