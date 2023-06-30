Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Humid & hazy with isolated showers and storms

Low end threat for a strong to severe storm this afternoon and evening
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unhealthy air quality due to smoke/haze from Canadian Wildfires until 7 AM this morning. Air quality should gradually improve throughout the day.

First Alert: A more typical hot & humid summer pattern sets up today through early next week, bringing heat indices near 100° with daily afternoon & evening storms possible.

Friday: Hazy start. Improvements with the haze towards this evening. Humid. Few evening and overnight storms are possible, especially west of I-95. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with gusty winds. Highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and hail possible, especially west of I-95. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny and hot. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

