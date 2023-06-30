Brendon Mackey: 10 years later

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Before you head out to celebrate this holiday weekend, we want you to remember 7-year-old Brendon Mackey as a reminder of why shooting in the air should not be a part of that celebration.

It’s a devastating memory from 10 years ago, a burst of celebratory gunfire, killing Brendon Mackey as he walked with his dad through the Boathouse Restaurant parking lot. They were going to see fireworks.

“I just want the person responsible to feel some remorse for what they have done,” said Brendon’s mom a year after he died.

Mackey’s parents never received that apology, and 10 years later, the case is still wide open.

Captain Randy Horowitz has been a lead investigator since the tragedy occurred.

“We transferred the case to our unsolved major investigations group, which is the group that does our cold case homicides. and we continued to follow up on the case until today, and we plan to continue that,” Horowitz said.

Every so often, they get a new lead, with the most recent being just a few weeks ago. Horowitz says they are currently following that lead, and they plan to keep the case open until they get the information needed to solve it.

“We promised the family we would do everything we could to bring this case to a close, and we still stand by that,” Horowitz said.

Police are reminding citizens that celebratory gunfire is illegal under Brendon’s Law, which was named after Mackey one year after his death. The penalty is up to five years in prison.

The good news: Chesterfield Police say there have been no deaths or injuries from celebratory gunfire since Mackey died, and they are looking to keep that trend going as the holiday approaches.

