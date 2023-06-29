Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Air quality in Richmond has reached “unhealthy” levels as Canadian wildfires blanket the U.S. Full forecast >
  • A family is mourning the loss of a man who drowned in the Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday. McDaniel Rucker IV was celebrating his 28th wedding anniversary with his wife when he somehow ended up in the water but never resurfaced.
  • Travel troubles continue at airports across the country. So far, there are no cancellations at Richmond International Airport, but there are a handful of delays.
  • The family attorneys of Irvo Otieno are asking for a federal criminal investigation into his death.
  • Chesterfield’s Board of Supervisors honored the staff at the LaPrade Library after they saved a man’s life.

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

