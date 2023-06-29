Virginia students, universities want to maintain diversity after affirmative action ruling

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A landmark ruling from the United States Supreme Court, with the majority declaring race cannot be a factor in college admissions, ultimately put an end to affirmative action.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants. The ruling now means colleges across the nation will have to make some changes.

The University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond put out messages as the schools are still trying to navigate the court’s opinion and what it will do to their admissions process.

Some students and groups fear it will hurt diversity.

“If there’s no diversity at VCU, this isn’t VCU no more,” VCU sophomore Tobi Ojo said.

Ojo says she came to VCU for its equity and the opportunities she can pursue. She’s not worried about that changing at her school, but she fears other colleges will lose that cultural aspect.

“If we don’t have affirmative action, I know my institution is gonna do something about it, but it’s the fact that many other institutions won’t, so I can definitely see the demographics changing,” Ojo said.

“Many of VCU’s admissions procedures are unlikely to be affected,” wrote VCU President Michael Rao in a message to the community on Thursday.

In the message, Rao emphasized how important diversity is to the school. The University of Virginia has a similar message, saying, “our commitment to diversity, in short, is not diminished, even if our ability to pursue that goal is constrained.”

The University of Richmond said in a statement the ruling “does not change our ongoing commitment to building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive university community.” The schools all highlight how diversity is a key aspect of their institution.

While these universities say they do not want to change their admission process, legally, they may have to in some form, according to NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

“In making the admission decision, colleges cannot consider the fact of their race,” Benjamin said. “They can consider the challenges that a student has overcome. Now how that’s going to be implemented, that’s anyone’s guess. That’s where we are now; that’s the problem with rejecting precedent.”

Benjamin says allowing race to be considered in admission policies was a precedent that had been in place for 45 years.

“Justice Powell, from Richmond, determined that states and colleges have a compelling interest in obtaining the educational benefits from having a diverse student body, Benjamin said. “But 45 years later, this morning, the Supreme Court said that time must end.”

Students say affirmative action was a way to level the playing field for those who did not grow up with the same opportunities as others.

“Us students are going to push for change regardless; we’re not gonna let that small thing stop us from being seen at schools, being heard and basically being represented,” Ojo said.

The change is effective immediately, and Benjamin says it will impact students applying to college this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.