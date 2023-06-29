Virginia leaders react to court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers are speaking out about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate affirmative action during college admissions.

In a 6-3 ruling on Thursday, the justices concluded race cannot be a factor in college admissions - forcing colleges and universities to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Twitter, “We are closer than ever before to ensuring that an individual’s future opportunities are unlocked based on the trajectory of their potential, their aspirations, and the quality of their capabilities as opposed to simply on their race.”

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears said in a statement, “I applaud the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling today that will ensure college admissions are based on a student’s merits, not the color of their skin.”

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said, “Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the systemic inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities like Black and Latino Americans.”

