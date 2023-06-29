Thursday Forecast: Code Orange, hot & hazy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Poor air quality today due to smoke/haze from Canadian Wildfires. It’s recommended those with heart or lung issues limit their time spent outdoors.

Thursday: Hazy sunshine and only slightly humid. Haze due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, Code Orange in effect until midnight. Highs in the mid-80s.

First Alert: A more typical (humid) summer pattern sets up Friday through early next week, bringing heat indices near 100° with daily scattered afternoon & evening storms possible.

Friday: Humid and partly sunny. A few showers and storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with gusty winds and hail. Lows in the upper-60s, highs near 90°. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

