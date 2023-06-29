On This Day: The Derecho hit Richmond in 2012

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On June 29, 2012, Virginians learned a new weather term: Derecho.

A derecho (from the Spanish word for straight) is defined as an intense, widespread straight-line wind storm, and the derecho of June 2012 is now considered a textbook example.

The line of severe storms began in Iowa/Illinois early in the afternoon on June 29, 2012 and quickly raced southeastward across Indiana and Ohio while gaining strength and expanding in size. Wind gusts reached hurricane force, greater than 80 mph.

The violent wind storm crossed 10 states. It hit Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. the hardest.

Learn more about that wild weather day from NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden on NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast:

You can binge all of the seasons, HERE.

Extreme heat fueled the system. On the 29th, Central Virginia was HOT. In fact, we set a new record for the date at 103°. It was a 3-day stretch of scorching weather.

The derecho caused extensive damage, knocking down trees and power lines as it crossed the Appalachian mountains in West Virginia. The storms killed 22 people as trees fell on houses and cars. In many places, power was out for days and even up to a week before it was restored.

Late on the evening of June 29, 2012, a line of severe storms crossed Central Virginia with...
Late on the evening of June 29, 2012, a line of severe storms crossed Central Virginia with destructive wind gusts, knocking out power to millions.(WWBT)

As the storms crossed Central Virginia late in the evening hours, they continued to cause tree damage and loss of power, leaving a lasting memory in many Virginians’ minds they will never forget.

On the day before and the day after the derecho, we hit 96°. The heat the day after the derecho was miserable for many as the power (and Air Conditioning) was still out!

