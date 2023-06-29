RACC set to reopen this weekend following dog virus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of four-legged friends are feeling much better than they were compared to a few weeks ago. An outbreak of a dog virus inside Richmond Animal Care & Control’s facility off Chamberlayne Avenue forced the shelter to shutter.

“Just trying to stay calm. Taking care of our dogs that are here, taking care of the animals and just gearing back up to open,” said Robin Young, Richmond Animal Care & Control Outreach Coordinator.

Outreach Coordinator Robin Young says the issue started when a few dogs test positive for canine flu. But when other dogs became symptomatic, they made the decision to close for two weeks.

Canine Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease for dogs, but is treatable. There’s also a vaccine.

Young says only a few dogs are still dealing with the issue, and are in isolation.

“So we’ve just taken a break. Everybody’s been on meds, taken care of. And we’ve been given the all clear to open back up this weekend. So we’re super excited,” said Young.

Now, the push is on to clear the shelter. Some 40 dogs and two dozen cats are up for adoption starting this weekend, with fees waived!

“You know, we haven’t done any adoptions for two weeks so we’ve kind of been on pause. So we’re ready to open those adoptions back up again,” said Young.

Those at RACC are also reminding pet owners to be mindful during this time because the sound of fireworks can be terrifying.

“They’re going to hear those noises. They’re going to panic. They’re going to run away. A lot of shelters see a lot of strays around Fourth of July, animals that get away, panic,” said Young.

You can adopt again on Saturday from noon until 5 PM at RACC.

