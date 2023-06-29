Your Money with Carlson Financial
Otieno family attorney petitions for DOJ to open criminal investigation

The family attorneys of Irvo Otieno are asking for a federal criminal investigation into his death.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The family attorneys of Irvo Otieno are asking for a federal criminal investigation into his death.

This comes almost four months after he died in March while in police custody at Central State Hospital.

Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel say the newly appointed interim Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jonathan Bourlier, is inexperienced and unprepared to prosecute this case. Crump says the Department of Justice has the resources to prosecute the remaining eight defendants facing charges.

While suffering from a mental health crisis, records show multiple Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and Central State Hospital employees piled on Otieno’s body for over 11 minutes as he lay on the ground of the hospital admission room in handcuffs and leg irons.

Otieno’s death was ruled as a homicide. The medical examiner says his cause of death was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.”

Lawyers say since the late ‘90s, the DOJ has warned law enforcement about the risks of restraining a person while they’re face down.

NBC12 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney with no response.

Find our full coverage on Otieno here.

