New Tennis Ball Mural of Richmond Great Arthur Ashe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “It was astonishing cause I was like I have never thought about painting with tennis balls and i just think that just so out of the box,” said John Lorish a tennis athlete.

Artist Jake Van Yahres shows off his latest mural-- a tribute to richmond’s own tennis great arthur ashe.

the new mural at the battery park tennis courts is just the latest around the city from Van-Yahres and the Mural Mobb.

“So the Mural Mobb is a really cool program . What they do is what they find and select highschool kids who are interested in art throughout the city. They also pay them to work with artist. So this was a collaboration with three teenagers,” said Jake Van Yahres.

Last year Jake and the Mural Mobb also collaborated to do the Michael Jordan mural on the park’s basketball court.

That’s when he got his inspiration for the Arthur Ashe tribute.

“When I actually came up to this wall you could see ball marks against the wall. It didn’t take too long to think what if i can create a whole mural out of tennis balls,” said Van Yahres.

Jake went to the hardware store, found a few drill handles and removed the heads to make his new tool.

“Its almost like an ice cream cone or microphone. That way its really easy to dip and put against the wall. So I made a whole bunch of these. so it was a lot easier,” said Van Yahres.

So using only tennis balls and paint, Jake and the teens got to work. Creating the perfect tribute in just one day.

" I hope that people can see one of the pieces and be like oh I didn’t know art can be done like that,” said Van Yahres.

The mural was officially unveiled June 9th and quickly caught the eye of this young tennis player, whose coach was trained by Arthur Ashe.

“It feels like it represents the city’s past and what it looks like now and i really love it, " said Lorish.

“I hope it brings more people here but also make the people that have been here , proud to be from here,” said Van Yahres.

Jake and the Mural Mobb plan to unveil another mural in August. Right now, he will only say that it will be sports related and will have no paint nor a wall.

