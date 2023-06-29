Looking for some summer family fun? Here are some splurge-worthy ideas for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents may be looking for ways to fill the time as summer break heats up.

The West End Mom - Megan Ariail - put together a few ideas for fun things to do around Central Virginia.

This time, Ariail is sharing some splurge-worthy activities:

Sweet Wynns Ice Cream does a workshop for kids, typically five and older. The cost is $30 per kid, but watch for specials on their Instagram account.

“You get to pour, mix, create the ice cream from scratch,” said Megan. “Then you get to taste test ingredients to make the flavor all your own. This hour-and-a-half workshop is so much fun because then you also get to try your flavors at the end of class.”

Amusement Parks

Ariail’s family loves Kings Dominion because she loves that you can do the coasters or the water park.

“This is just a really fun place for the whole family,” she said. “It’s definitely splurge-worthy because tickets cost around $39.99 if you purchase them online. That’s where I’ve been able to find the best deal. But if it works in your budget, buy a season pass and then you can go all year.”

If you have an adventurous climber, try Tree Time Adventures in Prince George County.

It’s an aerial obstacle course that takes 2 to 3 hours, but definitely a splurge at $39-$49 per person.

“You’re swinging from trees roped in,” said Ariail. “Your kids are going to love the zip lines. It’s really cool. And it’s going to keep you cool because it’s all in the shade, too. So tree time adventures is a high ropes course, a low ropes course and zip lining, and children as young as three can participate with an adult.”

If you want a splurge-worthy family evening, Ariail recommends the Lily Pad Cafe in Varina, next to Osborne Landing Park.

“We had the most wonderful experience watching the boat,” she said. “The fisherman and then dining right on the river was incredibly relaxing. You felt like you’re on a vacation, and we got to watch the sunset. The Lily Pad has all sorts of kid-friendly, picky foods. You can do pizza, chicken nuggets. They’ve got tropical drinks for adults.”

One last tip from Ariail, go to the space exhibit at the Science Museum. She says it’s educational and the content spans all ages.

If you want to read more about these activities, Ariail breaks down cost, stroller friendliness, best age groups and even time of day on her website.

