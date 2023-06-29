Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Lewis Ginter offering free July 4 admission

The admission will include “M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!” and “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical...
The admission will include “M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!” and “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture.”(Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering a fun and free way for Central Virginians to enjoy Independence Day outdoors this year.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4, Lewis Ginter will be offering free admission to its 50 acres of gardens. The admission will also include “M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!” and “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture.”

Click here for a full list of Independence Day activities around Central Virginia

Butterflies LIVE!” gives visitors the chance to view and interact with hundreds of tropical butterflies up close in the garden’s conservatory. The line to view butterflies will close at 3:30 p.m.

Incanto” is the feature exhibit at the botanical garden this summer. The immersive experience features five intricate sculptures accompanied by poetry that invite a journey of self-discovery and connection with the natural world. Each sculpture has been designed in dialogue with Lewis Ginter’s landscape.

The Gardens will offer multiple food options, including The Grateful Grill, a gourmet grilled cheese food truck, and a Kona Ice truck. There will also be barbecue at the Bloemendaal House.

Lewis Ginter encourages guests to carpool, dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. No outside food will be allowed inside the garden.

Guests are also encouraged to wear red, white and blue and bring their decorated wagons and strollers.

For more details on Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel Rucker IV’s daughter, Meghan Williams, said her dad was known as Dan and was the best...
Family remembers the life of 71-year-old who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
The driver of the Impala, 33-year-old Gregory R. Delfyette, was taken to the hospital, where he...
Chesterfield man dies after crashing into tree
Airport interruptions persist for a fourth straight day.
Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Expanded ‘Move-Over’ Law takes effect July 1: How to avoid getting a ticket

Latest News

People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions; Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees
The brick toy company will cut the ribbon on the 32,000-square-foot Springfield space on Aug. 9
LEGO Discovery Center opening in Northern Va.
In a 6-3 ruling on Thursday, the justices concluded race cannot be a factor in college...
Virginia leaders react to court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions
On This Day: The Derecho hit Richmond in 2012