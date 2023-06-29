Lewis Ginter offering free July 4 admission

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering a fun and free way for Central Virginians to enjoy Independence Day outdoors this year.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4, Lewis Ginter will be offering free admission to its 50 acres of gardens. The admission will also include “M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!” and “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture.”

“Butterflies LIVE!” gives visitors the chance to view and interact with hundreds of tropical butterflies up close in the garden’s conservatory. The line to view butterflies will close at 3:30 p.m.

“Incanto” is the feature exhibit at the botanical garden this summer. The immersive experience features five intricate sculptures accompanied by poetry that invite a journey of self-discovery and connection with the natural world. Each sculpture has been designed in dialogue with Lewis Ginter’s landscape.

The Gardens will offer multiple food options, including The Grateful Grill, a gourmet grilled cheese food truck, and a Kona Ice truck. There will also be barbecue at the Bloemendaal House.

Lewis Ginter encourages guests to carpool, dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. No outside food will be allowed inside the garden.

Guests are also encouraged to wear red, white and blue and bring their decorated wagons and strollers.

For more details on Free Fourth of July at Lewis Ginter, visit their website.

