LEGO Discovery Center opening in Northern Va.

Tickets are now on sale for “First to Play Days,” where families can get a first look at the new space.
The brick toy company will cut the ribbon on the 32,000-square-foot Springfield space on Aug. 9
The brick toy company will cut the ribbon on the 32,000-square-foot Springfield space on Aug. 9
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - LEGO has announced a new Discovery Center in the Washington, D.C. area, which is set to open to families with young children this summer.

The brick toy company will cut the ribbon on the 32,000-square-foot Springfield space on Aug. 9, with a full opening to the public on Aug. 14. The new interactive space will be located in Springfield Town Center, just miles from Washington.

The new complex, which is geared toward children ages 2 through 12, will feature a number of play zones for all different age ranges. Zones include a mini world, building adventure, making your own Minifigure zone and a LEGO cafe. There will also be a LEGO Shop in the complex.

There will also be a team of playmakers and Master Model Builders, led by Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst, that will provide workshops for guests.

Tickets are now on sale for “First to Play Days,” where families can be the first to experience the new center from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. “First to Play” guests will be able to extend their fun with the exclusive opportunity to upgrade to an annual pass at a discounted rate.

The center will be fully open to the public on Aug. 14, and online tickets can be bought in advance here.

The new Discovery Center isn’t the only effort LEGO is making in the Commonwealth. The news comes after Gov. Glenn Younkin announced the company would be investing $1 billion in a Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 new jobs to the region.

