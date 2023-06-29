Harmful algae bloom advisory in effect for parts of Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A harmful algae bloom is blanketing the upper section of the Pamukey Branch Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

The Virginia Department of Health advises the public to avoid contact from the upper inundated waters of Pamunkey Branch to Runnymede Park until algae concentrations are at acceptable levels.

Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rashes and gastrointestinal illnesses like an upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Cyanobacteria have the potential to produce toxins. People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing, stand-up paddle boarding, and other activities that could risk ingesting water. Boating is allowed with proper precaution in advisory areas.

Lake Anna State Park beach and six other sites have acceptable cyanobacteria densities and no swimming advisory. Several sites’ results detected toxins, but all were at reasonable levels.

Algae blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make algae grow. Most algae species are harmless; however, some may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water or scum that is green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.

The Harmful Algal Bloom map is updated to reflect the HAB advisory status of Lake Anna.

Follow-up monitoring above Route 208 on the lake is planned for the third week of July. For more information, visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.

