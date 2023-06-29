Your Money with Carlson Financial
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child

Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child.(Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A former band teacher heads to prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child.

Powhatan’s Commonwealth Attorney said Andrew Snead pleaded guilty on Thursday to seven counts of indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial role. He also pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation of a pornographic image of a child.

These charges stem from an investigation that revealed Snead initiated inappropriate sexual contact with minors over several years.

In court on Thursday, Snead was sentenced to 30 years with 22 years suspended - which means he will spend eight years in prison.

Once released, Snead will be on supervised probation. He will also be placed on Virginia’s Sex Offender Registry.

The Commonwealth Attorney said Snead cannot have contact with his victims.

