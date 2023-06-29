Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel Rucker IV’s daughter, Meghan Williams, said her dad was known as Dan and was the best...
Family remembers the life of 71-year-old who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
The driver of the Impala, 33-year-old Gregory R. Delfyette, was taken to the hospital, where he...
Chesterfield man dies after crashing into tree
Airport interruptions persist for a fourth straight day.
Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Expanded ‘Move-Over’ Law takes effect July 1: How to avoid getting a ticket

Latest News

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football games, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
FILE - Crews work at the site of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia,...
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off-ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
Dozens of four-legged friends are feeling much better than they were compared to a few weeks ago.
RACC set to reopen this weekend following dog virus outbreak