Expect poor air quality in parts of Virginia due to Canadian wildfires

It’s recommended those with heart or lung issues limit their time spent outdoors.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Canadian wildfires are causing hazy skies in the Richmond area on Thursday. Expect unhealthy poor air quality in the area and other parts of Virginia throughout the day.

Smoke from the wildfires has pushed into much of the mid-west in the past couple of days.

Canadian officials say it is the nation’s worst wildfire season ever. They expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer.

