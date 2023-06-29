Your Money with Carlson Financial
Elementary school teacher saves student from choking on grape

Jennifer Davis was recognized at the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees for her actions last Tuesday
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teacher in Texas is being praised for saving one of her students from choking during the last week of school.

Jennifer Davis, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, was getting her class ready for a picnic lunch when Brianna Martinez, one of her students, started choking on a grape.

Brianna came up to Davis with wide eyes and her hands shaking.

“I dropped my water bottle and went around behind her so I could do the Heimlich, which I’ve never had to do before,” Davis said. “I was calling out for help while doing the maneuver as there were some other teachers at a nearby table who I knew could help if it wasn’t working.”

Once the other teachers came to help, the grape was already out.

Brianna walked away only having a scratchy throat and feeling a little dizzy. Davis’s calm demeanor helped keep Brianna calm during a hectic situation.

Davis was recognized at the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award last Tuesday. Brianna and her mom, Jessica Martinez, made sure they were there to help honor their hero.

“I am forever grateful for her,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to think about what could have happened if Jennifer had not been there.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

