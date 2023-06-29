Your Money with Carlson Financial
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud

Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)(WHSV)
By NBC29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An indictment was unsealed charging the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three other Virginia men with a conspiracy to exchange bribes for law enforcement badges and credentials, federal programs bribery, and honest services fraud.

According to the indictment, from at least April 2019, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions totaling at least $72,500 from Rick Tariq Rahim of Great Falls, Fredric Gumbinner of Fairfax, James Metcalf of Manassas, and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents. 

In return, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards. 

Jenkins told or caused others to tell the bribe payors that those law-enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms in all fifty states without obtaining a permit. 

In addition, Jenkins assisted Rahim in gaining approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court that falsely stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County.

“Scott Jenkins not only violated federal law but also violated the faith and trust placed in him by the citizens of Culpeper County by accepting cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain.”

Jenkins is charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and eight counts of federal programs bribery. 

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 5 years in prison on the conspiracy count, up to 20 years in prison on each of the honest-services mail and wire fraud counts, and up to 10 years in prison on each of the federal programs bribery counts.

The defendants are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on June 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

The FBI’s Richmond Field Office, Charlottesville Resident Agency is investigating the case. 

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

