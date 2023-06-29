Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Attorney General shares how lawmakers are fighting crime in Virginia

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares was in Lynchburg Thursday morning to meet with local business leaders and answer their questions during a roundtable discussion.

The recent violence in the Hill City has shaken the community.

“All of us were heartbroken. Three children shot within a 4-mile radius in the course of three weeks,” said President of PLDR Law Scott Kowalski. “It was heartbreaking.”

Now, they are trying to look for solutions.

“It got the business community and the overall community out in the streets looking to take back the city,” explained Kowalski.

The Lynchburg Bar Association, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, and Liberty University of Law held a roundtable. Attorney General Jason Miyares shared with the groups what lawmakers are doing to stop the violence.

“We’re trying to make sure that particularly young people, people that may be susceptible to gun violence or gang violence – that we’re giving them resources and tools in the community to make sure they’re diverted away from that,” added Mirayes.

Miyares emphasized the initiatives Operation Ceasefire and Operation Bold Blue Line focused on reducing gun violence. As part of these programs, they hired prosecutors to help cities like Lynchburg and Roanoke.

“It is been very successful so far,” explained Miyares. “It’s probably going to take about 9 to 12 months to really see the end results, but we’re very confident some of our preliminary data is very positive.”

Lawmakers and leaders say having a safe community helps businesses and impacts the economy.

“Control of crime is a big factor for the business community,” said Kowalski. “Safe streets, (and) safe communities makes a big difference for business.”

“Businesses don’t locate to high crime communities or high crime areas,” said Miyares. “So, Lynchburg is an amazing town. It has so much to offer. We want more businesses to want to locate here. And yes, we want to make sure it’s safe for both their patrons, their employees, and their workers.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDaniel Rucker IV’s daughter, Meghan Williams, said her dad was known as Dan and was the best...
Family remembers the life of 71-year-old who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir
Airport interruptions persist for a fourth straight day.
Airport woes continue for fourth straight day at Richmond International
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
The driver of the Impala, 33-year-old Gregory R. Delfyette, was taken to the hospital, where he...
Chesterfield man dies after crashing into tree
Andrew Clinton Snead will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent...
Former band teacher sentenced for taking indecent liberties with child

Latest News

The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Students walking at VCU, as affirmative action ends
Virginia students, universities want to maintain diversity after affirmative action ruling
Chesterfield Fire warns of illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July
New mural of Richmond great Arthur Ashe painted with tennis balls