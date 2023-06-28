Woman searching for letters from her late mother after car break-in

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A New Kent mother says she was at Pine Fork Park around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, when her car was broken into.

Courtney Small’s car was locked, and her items in the vehicle were covered with a blanket in the back seat, but thieves shattered her windows and stole her valuables. She says the thieves stole a lot, including letters from her late mother.

“This is not a victimless crime,” Small said. “This is not something that doesn’t hurt someone just because no one’s physically hurt.”

Police and residents of the neighborhood say it’s a safe, family park. Small goes there every week with her two-month-old son, which is why she was so surprised at what happened. The thieves took her diaper bag and her daughter’s toy bag, along with her purse and everything inside of it.

“The most important thing to me was the envelope that had letters from my mom, Small said. “She passed away, and she wrote me a couple of letters to open up at special milestones in my life, and they were in the bag. So if anything, I just want them back.”

She’s had those letters since 2016. The community is now keeping an eye out for a purple envelope with “Courtney” and a heart written across it. Small says she’s been looking for them along the side of the road, in parking lots, hoping whoever took them realized what they were, and decided to toss them.

“I carry them with me sometimes,” Small said. “It’s kind of like my version of like calling my mom when I need to talk to her, so I had them recently for Mother’s Day because that’s always hard.”

Small says she was only away from her car for ten minutes, in the proximity of the vehicle when it was broken into. She says her car was parked by many other ones, but when she returned to it, most of the other vehicles had left.

“Nobody heard anything, the cars that were broken into by the pickleball courts, they were playing pickleball, no one heard anything, no one saw anything,” Small said.

She’s one of three people whose cars were broken into that morning. New Kent Sheriff’s Office responded to her call right away and is investigating the case now.

“We normally don’t see that in our area, Chief Deputy Lee Bailey said. “It’s very rare. Normally, the vehicles are left unlocked.”

Police are recommending people lock their cars and take their items out when they are not in them. Police will be patrolling the area of the park. Small says she will still be frequenting the park, and she wants others to do the same, though she does want others to be aware and take appropriate safety measures.

“Don’t stop coming here; I want people to love this park as much as I do, but don’t let your guard down anywhere you need to protect yourself, protect your family, Small said I’m so glad that nobody was hurt.”

If you have any tips on this case or if you find the letters, you can call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.

