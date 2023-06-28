Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a slight dip in humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry, sunny weather today and tomorrow before the return summertime heat and humidity plus daily shower and storm chances.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Watch for the return of some haze or smokiness in the sky this afternoon due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny with a dip in humidity. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week

First Alert: A more typical (humid) summer pattern sets up Friday-Tuesday, bringing Heat Indices around 100 with daily scattered afternoon storms possible.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper-60s, high: 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows near 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows near 70s, high: 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

