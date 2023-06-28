Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a slight dip in humidity

Typical summer pattern develops Friday into the weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry, sunny weather today and tomorrow before the return summertime heat and humidity plus daily shower and storm chances.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Watch for the return of some haze or smokiness in the sky this afternoon due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny with a dip in humidity. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week

First Alert: A more typical (humid) summer pattern sets up Friday-Tuesday, bringing Heat Indices around 100 with daily scattered afternoon storms possible.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper-60s, high: 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows near 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows near 70s, high: 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
The Impala’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Man dies after crashing into tree in Chesterfield
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Dry and slightly humid Wednesday
Forecast: A few early evening storms Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon
Tuesday Forecast: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon