Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Wednesday, June 28
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Chesterfield Police say they found a body near Swift Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening. This comes as crews have searched for a man since Sunday who they believed drowned.
  • Thousands of flights across the nation have been delayed or canceled after an FAA outage over the weekend.
  • Three family members of NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.
  • Today’s weather is sunny and pleasant. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

