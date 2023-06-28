Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Chesterfield Police say they found a body near Swift Creek Reservoir Tuesday evening. This comes as crews have searched for a man since Sunday who they believed drowned.
- Thousands of flights across the nation have been delayed or canceled after an FAA outage over the weekend.
- Three family members of NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide.
- Today’s weather is sunny and pleasant. Full forecast >
