Virginia on track to get rid of stillbirth certificate fee

An effort to get rid of a mandatory $12 fee Virginia charged parents to obtain a stillbirth certificate is moving forward after a recent vote by the State Board of Health.

According to board policy analyst Alex Jansson, the board on June 15 unanimously approved the change needed to remove the fee from state regulations.

The board’s decision comes nearly a year after the General Assembly unanimously voted in 2022 to remove a mandatory “reasonable fee” imposed on parents who requested a Certificate of Birth Resulting in Stillbirth, a vital record of an unintended, intrauterine fetal death occurring after a gestation period of 20 weeks. The $12 fee was intended to cover the administrative cost and preparation of the certificate, which Virginia began offering in 2003.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

