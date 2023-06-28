Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Vigil held for 10-year-old shot and killed in Petersburg

Earlier this month, the boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet in his room.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The family of 10-year-old K’Von Morgan is still looking for answers after the rising 5th grader was shot and killed inside his bedroom earlier this month.

“Somebody is feeling guilty right now somebody,” Perry Morgan, K’Von’s dad, said. “I don’t even know how you’re sleeping right now.”

Morgan watched TV with his best friend when gunshots were fired outside and burst through his home.

Dozens gathered outside the Pecan Acres Apartment complex to stand in support of K’Von’s family.

“We come out here today to stand as much as we can stand for this mother,” A speaker said. “She needs prayers. She needs strength. She needs somebody to hold her up. She needs somebody to have her back to help her through this.”

K’Vons dad says his son was the greatest child anyone could have and a kid who loved his community.

“He was amazing, full of energy, always smiling regardless of the situation he always had a smile,” Morgan said.

Community leaders asked neighbors to take a stand against gun violence, saying it’s summertime and kids should be able to play outside and inside without fearing being shot.

“Put unity in our community means that there is not a day that goes by that our children should not be out here playing and feeling safe,” a community member said. “In their homes and feel safe. There’s a problem with that.”

As family and friends lit candles Tuesday night k’Von’s dad says his son’s life will never be forgotten.

“Love like this right here is much love for my son,” Morgan said. " He would have loved all of this.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
The Impala’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Man dies after crashing into tree in Chesterfield
The festival has been canceled for the past four years due to the pandemic and severe weather....
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont this August
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Body found near Swift Creek Reservoir
'He would have loved all of this': Vigil held for 1-year-old shot and killed
Police have not confirmed if the body found was the man they have been searching for since...
Body found near Swift Creek Reservoir
European Starling
Wildlife Center of Virginia discusses policies on caring for invasive species