Vigil held for 10-year-old shot and killed in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The family of 10-year-old K’Von Morgan is still looking for answers after the rising 5th grader was shot and killed inside his bedroom earlier this month.

“Somebody is feeling guilty right now somebody,” Perry Morgan, K’Von’s dad, said. “I don’t even know how you’re sleeping right now.”

Morgan watched TV with his best friend when gunshots were fired outside and burst through his home.

Dozens gathered outside the Pecan Acres Apartment complex to stand in support of K’Von’s family.

“We come out here today to stand as much as we can stand for this mother,” A speaker said. “She needs prayers. She needs strength. She needs somebody to hold her up. She needs somebody to have her back to help her through this.”

K’Vons dad says his son was the greatest child anyone could have and a kid who loved his community.

“He was amazing, full of energy, always smiling regardless of the situation he always had a smile,” Morgan said.

Community leaders asked neighbors to take a stand against gun violence, saying it’s summertime and kids should be able to play outside and inside without fearing being shot.

“Put unity in our community means that there is not a day that goes by that our children should not be out here playing and feeling safe,” a community member said. “In their homes and feel safe. There’s a problem with that.”

As family and friends lit candles Tuesday night k’Von’s dad says his son’s life will never be forgotten.

“Love like this right here is much love for my son,” Morgan said. " He would have loved all of this.”

